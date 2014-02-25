FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Westfield lifts 2013 full-year FFO by 2.3 pct
February 25, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shopping mall owner Westfield Group said its funds from operations (FFO) rose 2.3 percent for full year 2013, and said it expected to report 68.6 Australian cents per share of FFO for 2014, prior to its restructure proposal.

Westfield posted 66.51 Australian cents per share of FFO for the year ended December, an industry measure of core operating profits, from 65.0 Australian cents in the previous year.

That was slightly ahead of its own guidance of 66.5 Australian cents per share, and also beat the average forecast from 12 analysts of 66.0 Australian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
