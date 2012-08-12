Australia's Westfield in talks with AMP on asset swap

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Westfield Group : * confirms that it is in confidential negotiations with the AMP and various other parties (including Westfield Retail Trust) in relation to a proposed asset reallocation within the existing portfolio of assets in which AMP (including AMP managed funds), Westfield Group and Westfield Retail Trust have common interests. * Negotiations are continuing but no binding arrangements have been entered into at this stage. * A further announcement will be made if these negotiations result in a binding agreement between the participating parties.