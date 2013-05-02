FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Westpac posts 10 pct rise in H1 cash profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

Australia's Westpac posts 10 pct rise in H1 cash profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp, Australia’s third-largest lender, reported a forecast-beating 10 percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, as the bank’s Australian business recorded double digit earnings growth.

Westpac’s record cash profit of A$3.53 billion ($3.62 billion) in the six months to March 31 compared with A$3.195 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected Westpac to report a cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, of A$3.4 billion.

The bank raised its dividend to A$0.86 from A$0.82 in the prior half year and announced a A$0.10 per share special dividend.

Net interest margin, a measure of profitability, was up 2 basis points to 2.19 percent, while Tier I capital, a measure of a bank’s ability to absorb unforeseen losses, was up 100 basis points to 8.7 percent at the end of the half-year.

Westpac said it expects credit growth to remain relatively modest.

$1 = 0.9758 Australian dollars Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.