Australia's Westpac cash profit up 8 pct to record, bad debts fall
November 3, 2013 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Westpac cash profit up 8 pct to record, bad debts fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp booked an 8 percent climb in full-year cash earnings and marked its fourth straight year of record profits, on a stronger performance across all its operating divisions and a 30 percent fall in bad debts.

Westpac, Australia’s second biggest bank by market value, posted profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.70 billion), meeting an average forecast from three analysts polled by Reuters and up from A$6.6 billion booked the year before.

Cash earnings exclude one-off and non-cash items and are a measure of profitability closely watched by investors.

Westpac declared a final dividend of A$0.88 per share and a special dividend of A$0.10 per share. ($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast)

