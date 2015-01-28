Westpac sells operations in five Pacific islands, retains Fiji and PNG

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its banking operations in five Pacific Island nations to the Bank of South Pacific Ltd (BSP) for A$125 million to concentrate on its largest markets in the region.

Westpac said the sale of the businesses in Samoa, Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Tonga would be completed in mid-2015, subject to regulatory approval.

The bank, which will retain its operations in Papua New Guinea and Fiji, said the sale would improve its return on equity in the pacific region and would not have a material impact on its financial position.

“Our decision to sell our operations in these nations reflects our desire to increase focus on our growth plans in the larger markets of PNG and Fiji, where we have a strong history,” Rob Whitfield, chief executive of Westpac Institutional Bank said in a statement.

“These markets support our international aspirations by being closely tied to Asia, Australia and New Zealand and the strong flows of capital, trade and migration,” he added. (Reporting By Jane Wardell)