10 months ago
Whale helps Australian rescuers free trapped calf
October 17, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Whale helps Australian rescuers free trapped calf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rescuers teamed up with a humpback whale to free her four-metre calf, who became entangled in shark nets off Australia's Gold Coast.

The mother pushed the calf above the surface of the water, while a rescue team from Sea World Australia and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol cut the netting with specialised equipment.

Saturday's rescue near Coolangatta Beach took about 30 minutes, Mitchell Olivey, Sea World Australia communications manager, told Reuters on Monday.

Mother and calf swam away calmly in good health, the Australian Broadcasting Cooperation reported. (Reporting by Reuters TV Editing by Patrick Johnston)

