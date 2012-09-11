Australia cuts wheat output forecast by 7 pct on dry weather

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia cut its forecast for wheat production in the 2012/13 crop marketing year by about 7 percent to 22.5 million tonnes from its previous forecast, highlighting the impact of dry weather across the key exporting state of Western Australia.

The world’s second-largest exporter of wheat trimmed its third-quarter projection from a previous estimate of 24.1 million tonnes in June, data from Australia’s Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) showed.

Australia had a record 29.5 million tonne wheat harvest last year. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)