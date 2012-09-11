FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia cuts wheat output forecast by 7 pct on dry weather
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 11, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Australia cuts wheat output forecast by 7 pct on dry weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia cut its forecast for wheat production in the 2012/13 crop marketing year by about 7 percent to 22.5 million tonnes from its previous forecast, highlighting the impact of dry weather across the key exporting state of Western Australia.

The world’s second-largest exporter of wheat trimmed its third-quarter projection from a previous estimate of 24.1 million tonnes in June, data from Australia’s Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) showed.

Australia had a record 29.5 million tonne wheat harvest last year. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.