Australia says end-March wheat stocks dip 9 pct

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s bulk storage of wheat fell 2 million tonnes from the previous month to 21.3 million tonnes at the end of March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Stocks of milling grade wheat were 13.9 million tonnes at the end of March, or 66 percent of the stored grain, down 12.6 percent from the previous month but up more than a third from a year ago.

Stocks of feed grade wheat were at 7.3 million tonnes at the end of March.