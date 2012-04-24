FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia says end-March wheat stocks dip 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Australia says end-March wheat stocks dip 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s bulk storage of wheat fell 2 million tonnes from the previous month to 21.3 million tonnes at the end of March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Stocks of milling grade wheat were 13.9 million tonnes at the end of March, or 66 percent of the stored grain, down 12.6 percent from the previous month but up more than a third from a year ago.

Stocks of feed grade wheat were at 7.3 million tonnes at the end of March.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.