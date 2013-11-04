FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whitehaven not looking to raise equity - chairman
November 4, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Whitehaven not looking to raise equity - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd is not looking to raise equity, its chairman said on Monday in response to speculation the miner may need to raise funds in the face of weak coal prices and delays on its biggest project.

“We are not looking at a placement or any capital raising in the equity markets at the moment,” Chairman Mark Vaile told shareholders at the group’s annual meeting.

He said the company’s development pipeline was fully funded from its Australian banking syndicate, which has provided A$1.2 billion ($1.1 billion)in project financing. ($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

