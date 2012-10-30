Mining magnate Tinkler to vote against board at Whitehaven AGM

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mining magnate Nathan Tinkler said he will vote against all resolutions at the annual general meeting of Whitehaven Coal this week, declaring open war on the company in which he is the major shareholder.

Tinkler wrote an open letter to shareholders in Australia’s top independent coal miner, published in newspapers on Wednesday, to condemn a 44 percent fall, or A$2.3 billion drop, in Whitehaven’s share price since April 30.

Tinkler has a 19.4 percent stake in Whitehaven, acquired after it purchased two companies he controlled, Aston Resources and Boardwalk Resources, in a $2.5 billion deal in April.

“Since the merger with Aston Resources, Whitehaven has had limited development success, has torn through nearly half a billion dollars, and drawn down previously unextended bank facilities, and I believe it has also incurred significant liabilities through take-or-pay contracts due to its inability to develop projects on time and on budget,” Tinkler wrote in the letter. Take-or-pay contracts with a supplier force a company to take the agreed product at a set price or pay a penalty.

He called on other shareholders to join him in voting against the adoption of the company’s remuneration report and the reelection of Chairman Mark Vaile and four board directors.

Tinkler acknowledged the Whitehaven resolutions might be carried but said he wanted to send a clear message to the company, which he did not expect would generate any profit this year.

Whitehaven warned last week after prodding by Tinkler that its profits could slide if coal prices weaken.

The company, which reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly coal production to 1.9 million tonnes from a year ago, also said on Friday it did not see any signs of a market rebound.

Tinkler had sought confirmation that the company’s outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was close to the market consensus of A$188 million.

Whitehaven warned that if coal prices stay as weak as they are now, EBITDA for the year to June 2013 could slide to A$50 million.