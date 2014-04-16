FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Woodside Q1 revenue up, no Leviathan deal
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 16, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Woodside Q1 revenue up, no Leviathan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producer, reported a 5 percent rise in first quarter production on Thursday but said it had not yet finalised a deal to take a stake in Israel’s Leviathan gas field.

Woodside had been expected to invest up to $2.7 billion in Leviathan last month, but delayed the signing while it sought clarity with the Israeli government over tax treatment.

Woodside said first quarter production was 23 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), versus 21.9 mmboe a year ago and 23.2 mmboe in the fourth quarter. In January, the company said it expected to produce 86-93 mmboe in 2014.

Revenue was $1.675 billion, up 15.9 percent on a year ago. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.