Australia's Woolworths H1 profit rises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Woolworths H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd nudged up its full year guidance after topping expectations with a 14.5 percent rise in first half net profit.

Net profit for the six months ended Jan. 5 rose to A$1.32 billion ($1.18 billion) from A$1.22 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Woolworths said it now expected full-year net profit after tax from continuing operations to rise 5-7 percent, from an earlier range of 4-7 percent. ($1 = 1.1169 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

