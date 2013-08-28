FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Woolworths profit up 3 pct, sees better 2014
August 28, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Australia's Woolworths profit up 3 pct, sees better 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd said it expected earnings to grow in the current year even though consumer sentiment would remain subdued, as it posted a 3.3 percent rise in annual profit.

Net profit from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 rose to A$2.25 billion ($2.02 billion) from A$2.18 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement. On a normalised 52 week basis before one-off items, net profit was up 6.1 percent to A$2.35 billion, matching a consensus analyst forecast, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

“We expected retail conditions to remain subdued in FY14 with ongoing consumer caution reflecting cost of living pressures, a flat job market and uncertainty created by the federal election despite historically low interest rates,” Woolworths said, forecasting profit to rise 4 percent to 7 percent in the current year.

Woolworths and Wesfarmers Ltd-owned Coles, which together control 80 percent of Australia’s supermarket sector, have been competing to lure shoppers by slashing prices of basic items such as milk and bread.

Shares in Woolworths fell 0.7 percent in a weaker wider market in early trade. ($1 = 1.1154 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

