Australia's Woolworths posts Q4 sales beats forecasts

MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters) - Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, posted a 1.3 percent rise in same-store food and liquor sales in the fourth quarter, beating forecasts amid a tight spending environment and weak consumer confidence.

That compared with forecasts of a rise of 0.3 percent, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Woolworths said total group sales, including discounter Big W, rose 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter to A$12.9 billion ($13.3 billion).

Shares in Woolworths have climbed 10 percent this year, beating the broader market's 3.5 percent rise.