Australia's Woolworths H2 profit slides 13 pct

MELBOURNE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, posted a 13.2 percent slide in second-half net profit on Friday, and said retail trading conditions in the current year would remain challenging.

Net profit in the second half fell to A$850 million ($886 million) from A$962.3 million in the year ago period, based on Reuters’ calculations from reported full-year figures.

That compared with analyst forecasts of A$996 million, based on Reuters’ calculations.

The results included a provision of A$420 million before tax for the restructuring and divestment of eletrical goods chain Dick Smith.

For the full-year, profit from continuing operations rose 3.6 percent to $2.18 billion.

Woolworths and smaller rival Coles -- which together control 80 percent of Australia’s grocery sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk, bread vegetables to lure shoppers. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)