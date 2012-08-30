Rivalry tarnishes Australian bank image

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Australian banks’ desperate attempts to outdo each other by replicating deals in the senior and covered bond space is backfiring, with National Australia Bank becoming the latest issuer to oversaturate an only recently opened market.

NAB sold a barely subscribed GBP250m 14-year covered bond issue on Wednesday, less than a week after Commonwealth Bank of Australia sold an inaugural benchmark at the same tenor that attracted GBP1.4bn of orders.

On Thursday morning, as the dust settled on NAB’s offering that had widened by 3bp, bankers expressed their concern about the competitive streak amongst Australian banks, which is eroding their reputation across the dollar, euro and now sterling markets.

“Australian issuers are unwilling to price wide of their peers despite changing market conditions or investor feedback which is creating issues for the sector,” said a syndicate banker.

This competitive edge began back in November when ANZ and Westpac raced to open the covered bond market for the country and piled into the dollar sector, failing to convince cash-rich investors that the quality of their credits made up for their uncoordinated and clumsy approach.

In the euro market the results were similar. CBA was out first, followed closely by ANZ and NAB which both announced mandates, causing concern amongst syndicates that an apparent lack of coordination may spook investors wary after the problems issuers had in dollars.

“There is no coordination amongst Australian issuers,” said a syndicate official. “The problem with NAB was more a lack of investor work and an awareness that the market was looking for a longer-dated deal with an appropriate price.”

SCHOOLBOY ERROR

NAB achieved only half of its targeted size and fell well short of replicating CBA’s success in taking GBP750m out of the market.

Some observers went as far as to say that NAB may have shut the sterling market for its Antipodean peers, although others said that a fellow Australian bank may find demand with a longer or shorter-dated deal - if it was priced appropriately.

Syndicate officials described the execution of the puny GBP250m 14-year deal as a disaster, and said the leads should have been aware that exactly mirroring CBA’s 14-year offering from the previous week was a very risky strategy.

“Following precisely in the same footsteps as CBA in a market that had not tightened was a schoolboy error,” said a banker.

“I know a lot of UK accounts that played on the CBA but not in the NAB,” he added.

On the day of execution CBA’s 14-year had widened by 2bp to trade at Gilts +120bp, but despite this NAB began marketing at the same Gilts +120bp level in order to price flat to its rival.

“Word on the street is that the deal was a fairly messy GBP250m, with lead managers ending up long after pricing,” said a syndicate official.

Lead managers NAB, Barclays and RBC held up their hands on Thursday, and said in hindsight they should have advised a trade further along the curve.

“A longer transaction would have been the preferred option but NAB wanted to achieve a deal in the most economic terms and at Gilts 120bp that was the best on offer,” said a banker.

While competition remains rife in the covered bond market, in the subordinated space Australian banks seem to be willing to heed pricing advice.

Earlier this month, Westpac followed in the footsteps of ANZ by selling a Reg S 10.5-year non-call 5.5-year Lower Tier 2 dollar bond, but even though the deals were very similarly structured, Westpac had the sense to offer a much juicier premium. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand & Julian Baker)