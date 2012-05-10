FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerald Group to publish Australian grain stock levels
May 10, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Emerald Group to publish Australian grain stock levels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - Australian grain trading firm Emerald Group said it will begin making its grain stock information freely available, following pressure from growers and politicians.

Growers have lobbied for bulk grain handlers to publish their grains stocks levels, arguing that it would allow them to send their grain to ports with low stocks and avoid the expense of storage prior to loading.

Last month, the Australian Senate Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport recommended bulk handlers furnish stock level and quality details to the market in order to end concerns over monopolies of storage and export facilities.

ABA, Emerald Group’s storage and handling business, will publish end-of-month grain inventory totals, with stack average quality details by commodity, for each ABA country storage site from May 15. ABA will also publish stocks held at ports.

Emerald Group said inventory data will be updated by the middle of each month and posted on the ABA website.

Emerald managing director Mick Cattanach said Emerald was publishing the additional information to help create greater transparency and hoped other storage and handling companies would follow its lead.

“All participants in our industry benefit from greater market transparency and growers will be the ultimate beneficiaries. More information on stock levels and data on quality will result in a more competitive and dynamic market, more accurate price signals and ultimately help growers make more informed marketing decisions,” Cattanach said.

Emerald has grain storage and handling facilities in New South Wales and Victoria, but is dwarfed by major players including GrainCorp and Canada’s Viterra Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
