Australia cuts 2013/14 wheat output forecast by 3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Australia cuts 2013/14 wheat output forecast by 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia trimmed its forecast wheat production for the 2013/14 marketing year by more than 3 percent on Tuesday, following dry weather across the country’s east coast.

The Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) pegged wheat production at 24.467 million tonnes, down from its previous forecast of 25.399 million tonnes in June.

ABARES predicted that Australian canola production in 2013/14 would rise to 3.31 million tonnes. It had previously forecast output at 3.23 million tonnes.

Australian cotton production was seen at 990,000 tonnes, down on ABARES’ June forecast of 995,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

