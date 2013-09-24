FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agrana H1 operating profit drops 24 percent
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 24, 2013 / 7:03 AM / 4 years ago

Agrana H1 operating profit drops 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany’s Suedzucker , reported a 24 percent drop in its first-half operating profit due to higher commodity prices.

In a pre-announcement of its results on Tuesday, Agrana said its full-year operating profit would be lower than that of the last two financial years, after reaching 108 million euros ($146 million) in the first half.

Half-year revenues rose 4 percent to 1.67 billion euros, and Agrana said there should be a modest rise in consolidated revenues for its full year, which runs until end-February 2014.

Agrana is due to publish its half-yearly results in detail on Oct. 10.

$1 = 0.7412 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
