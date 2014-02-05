FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker's Agrana buys two plants in Romania
February 5, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Suedzucker's Agrana buys two plants in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Austrian sugar, starch and fruit group Agrana, a unit of Germany’s Suedzucker , said it agreed to buy two plants from Romanian sugar producer Lemarco for an undisclosed price.

“Agrana’s intention here is not only to increase its sugar beet production but also its sugar refining activities and, therefore, to consolidate its presence in the South-East European market,” Agrana Chief Executive Johann Marihart said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)

