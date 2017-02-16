Austria to sue Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud - APA

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austria's defence ministry is set to file a lawsuit against Airbus accusing the group of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) order of Eurofighter jets in 2003, APA news agency said on Thursday.

A recently completed ministry investigation, to be released on Thursday, found that Airbus and Eurofighter misled Austria with fraudulent intent about the purchase price, according to APA, which did not cite any sources. (Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)