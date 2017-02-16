FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria sues Airbus, Eurofighter consortium over suspected fraud
February 16, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 6 months ago

Austria sues Airbus, Eurofighter consortium over suspected fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.

A recently completed ministry investigation found that Airbus and Eurofighter , with fraudulent intent, misled Austria about the purchase price, the deliverability and the equipment of the jets, the ministry said, confirming earlier media reports.

The damages incurred to Austria could amount to 1.1 billion euros, the findings said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Jason Neely)

