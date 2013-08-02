FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMAG sees lower profit as aluminium prices fall
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
August 2, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

AMAG sees lower profit as aluminium prices fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY core profit down as much as 13 pct

* Q2 sales down 6 percent at 210 million euros

VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Austria Metall AG (AMAG) forecast a fall in core profit of up to 13 percent this year as aluminium prices fall and reported a 10 percent drop in the second quarter, though this was not as severe as expected.

AMAG, which is 54 percent owned by a consortium of B&C Industrieholding, Oberbank and the AMAG employees’ foundation, said its three divisions had run at full capacity in the first half and it expected this to continue in the third quarter.

“The management expects a positive year from an operational point of view, although the factors ... like (the) aluminium price and pressure on margins are likely to result in a year-on-year decline in profit,” it said in a statement.

AMAG said it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 116 and 121 million euros ($154 and $160 million), down from 134 million in 2012.

The company, which produces primary and liquid aluminium as well as aluminium products for the aircraft and automotive industries, said the average aluminium price had fallen 8 percent in the first half.

The company’s second-quarter results beat average forecasts in a Reuters poll on all levels, with stable shipments of 93,700 tonnes, sales down 6 percent to 210 million euros and net income after taxes down 8 percent to 19 million euros.

Analysts had on average expected 16.7 million euros net after tax. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.