FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian banks lose bid for leeway on capital rules
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Austrian banks lose bid for leeway on capital rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Europe’s banking watchdog narrowly rejected on Thursday Austrian lenders’ bid to count non-voting capital raised from private investors during the 2008/09 financial crisis as core capital under European rules.

“It has been decided that in the case of Austrian private participation capital that is linked to state aid it cannot be included in core tier 1 capital following the definition agreed in December,” a European Banking Authority spokesman in London said following an EBA board meeting.

The decision marks a minor setback for lenders such as Erste Group Bank and the Raiffeisen group that can count participation capital only from the state, not private investors, as core capital.

“We made good arguments but were unable to get a majority for this on the (EBA) board,” a spokesman for Austria‘a FMA regulator said. “We lost 13 votes to 12. That was very close but we have to accept it.”

Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.30 billion) in state participation capital and 750 million in private capital as the crisis erupted. It could have counted 500 million euros of the latter as core capital had the guidelines changed.

Erste Group raised 1.2 billion euros in state capital and 540 million from private investors.

Both have said they will manage to reach the EBA’s minimum core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-year even if they were not allowed to count private participation capital toward the total.

$1 = 0.7622 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.