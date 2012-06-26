FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria bank group links bank union to fiscal deal
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

Austria bank group links bank union to fiscal deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - Austria’s banking association supports the concept of a European banking union as long as fiscal union among member states comes first, it said on Tuesday, in line with the positions of the German and Austrian governments.

Proponents of a banking union envision joint banking supervision, common deposit insurance and a vehicle to wind down banks that get into trouble, thus helping to break the negative feedback loop between struggling states and lenders.

“These instruments are only conceivable once we have common house rules,” said association president Willibald Cernko, who is the chief executive of UniCredit’s Bank Austria unit.

He called the idea of a joint supervisor “a very positive starting point”.

The association supports the idea of a deposit insurance scheme in Austria that would have all banks contribute in advance to a common fund that would cover customer money where needed.

A backup system already in place for savings and cooperative banks - which are not represented by the Austrian banking association - had proven a failure when the government had to rescue Volksbanken AG by taking a large minority stake in April, Cernko said.

He hoped for an accord on a new scheme covering all banks this by this autumn. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.