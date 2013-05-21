FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria sends bank insolvency law to parliament
May 21, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Austria sends bank insolvency law to parliament

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - The Austrian government adopted a draft bank insolvency law on Tuesday that would give the state more powers to intervene early at struggling lenders and head off worse problems that could prompt taxpayer support.

The draft legislation being sent to parliament would let regulators force ailing banks to sell assets, cut risks or raise capital.

Banks would have to draw up “living wills” on how to save healthy parts and get back on their feet without help, according to the draft first unveiled in February. {ID:nL6N0BMCDE]

The draft does not spell out details on any vehicle to be used for winding down distressed banks, a topic which is still being debated at the European level.

The government aims to have the law passed before elections due by late September so that it can be in place by next year.

Debt ratings agencies keep a close eye on Austria’s relatively large banking sector after the state had to nationalise some lenders fully or in part as the financial crisis raged.

Aid to lenders such as Volksbanken, “bad bank” KA Finanz and Hypo Alpe Adria has made Austria run bigger public deficits than hoped in 2012 and 2013. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

