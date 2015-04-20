FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian court says charges against Julius Meinl need more investigation
April 20, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian court says charges against Julius Meinl need more investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - An Austrian court has sent breach of trust charges against Julius Meinl V, chairman of Meinl Bank, back to the prosecution for further investigation, a court spokesman said on Monday.

The court’s action is the latest twist in a long-running saga involving Meinl V, who was arrested in 2009 and later released on bail. He is part of the Meinl family, who founded one of Austria’s most recognised brands running food and coffee stores.

The original charges centred on a potentially wrongly inflated dividend payment for the financial year 2008.

Meinl Bank issued a statement in response to the court’s action. “The latest decision of the (Vienna court) is the rational outcome of an independent court that the accusations are not relevant.” Meinl Bank also said the 2008 dividend was lawful.

Vienna prosecutors will press ahead with their investigations into the case, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.

$1 = 0.9276 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman

