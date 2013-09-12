FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian central bank denies Hypo capital report
September 12, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Austrian central bank denies Hypo capital report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s central bank denied a report on Thursday that nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria could need up to 17 billion euros ($23 billion) in fresh capital.

Der Standard newspaper had said an internal central bank (OeNB) report contained the new assessment of Hypo’s capital needs, which had until now been calculated at up to 5.4 billion euros by the government.

“The OeNB asserts that no such evaluation from the OeNB exists, nor could one seriously be carried out in light of the current level of knowledge,” the central bank said. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)

