Austrian banks' emerging Europe exposure positive - central bank

VIENNA, July 7 (Reuters) - Austrian banks’ exposure to emerging Europe is generally positive so they do not need to consider exiting the region although they must be mindful of the risks they run, the central bank said on Monday.

It said Erste Bank appeared most exposed among its Austrian peers to measures the Hungarian government plans to aid local borrrowers and that the costs of these measures were not expected to reach the level of similar measures in 2011.

It said problems in Romania that prompted Erste to warn on profits last week were specific to the bank and that in general it saw Romania as a country that was clearly improving. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)