June 2, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Higher buffers no problem for banks -fiscal watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Higher systemic risk buffers for Austria’s big banks are unlikely to pose problems for lenders, the head of the country’s Fiscal Council watchdog said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Felderer told a news conference that banks had long known that regulators would impose an additional capital buffer on top of minimum levels and most already held the extra 2 percent cushion needed by the middle of next year.

The Council is part of the Financial Market Stability Board that on Monday announced proposals to have big banks Erste Group , UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Zentralbank and Raiffeisen Bank International hold an extra 3 percent buffer by mid-2017. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)

