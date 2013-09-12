Austria's Hypo could need 17 bln eur capital-report

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Austrian state bank Hypo Alpe Adria could need as much as 17 billion euros ($23 billion) in additional capital, a newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a central bank report.

The bank, which was nationalised in 2009 after over-ambitious expansion in the Balkans, is trying to sell off what it can and wind down its other activities under a plan approved by the European Commission this month.

Austria, which has already provided more than 3 billion euros in state aid to the bank, said earlier this month the sell-off could cost Austrian taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017.

But Der Standard newspaper said the bill could be as high as 17 billion euros in a worst-case scenario, according to an internal Austrian central bank report, and would be at least 6.2 billion euros if the sell-off was completed next year.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Austrian government, facing re-election in a Sept. 29 parliamentary vote, aims to balance its budget by 2016 and has said the Hypo disaster would not throw it off course or force it to adopt austerity measures.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter has resisted calls for Hypo’s toxic assets to be put into a state-owned “bad bank”, hoping instead to set up a privately owned vehicle for its non-core assets so its debts do not count as state debt.

Austria has also nationalised one other bank and part-nationalised another, partly because of the heavy exposure of the Alpine’s republic’s banking system to neighbouring riskier emerging European markets.

According to Der Standard, the central bank considered there was a 50 percent chance of Hypo needing between 10 and 11.5 billion euros in fresh capital - 7.5 to 9 billion between now and 2014 and 2.5 billion afterwards.

It rated the worst-case scenario as 40 percent likely. In this case, all of the 14 billion euros in guarantees provided by the provincial government of Carinthia, the bank’s former owner, would fall due and the bank would sell its assets at a loss.

The most optimistic case had just 10 percent likelihood in the eyes of the central bank, Der Standard said.

Hypo has so far agreed to sell its Austrian operating unit and has halted business at its Italian subsidiary. Its prime asset, its Balkans network, must be sold by 2015. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)