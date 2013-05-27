Austrian banks fume over levy extension talk

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Austrian banks oppose Chancellor Werner Faymann’s suggestion that a national bank levy could be extended indefinitely to help pay for ailing lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the head of the country’s banking association said.

Willibald Cernko, also chief executive of UniCredit Bank Austria, said saddling big banks with even higher costs for Hypo would hurt the economy, skew competition and punish lenders that had nothing to do with Hypo’s woes.

“If someone gambles away all his property at a casino, then the neighbours don’t pay for this,” Cernko told Austrian broadcaster ORF in a radio interview aired on Monday.

Faymann had said at the weekend that Austrian banks should help to pay to wind down nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria , whose liabilities he said could cost taxpayers up to 7 billion euros ($9 billion).

The levy - already hiked last year to help pay for rescuing Volksbanken AG - is supposed to run until 2017. Social Democrat Faymann’s conservative coalition partners oppose his plan as well, which comes ahead of elections due by September.

Big banks including Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste Group and BAWAG PSK pay the tax on their assets, which Cernko says raises 650 million euros a year.

Extrapolating this over a decade would raise 6.5 billion euros, enough to back around 100 billion in loans. “This is not a trifle, this is relevant volume,” Cernko said.

A similar levy on the German banking sector, which is 10 times bigger, raises just 700 million euros a year and finances a bank support fund, he noted, while the revenue in Austria flows into general state coffers.

Austria is trying to sell off the operating units of Hypo Alpe Adria, which was caught out by the financial crisis after expanding aggressively into southeastern Europe, and shut down other parts of the business.

The European Commission is putting pressure on the bank to sell the units by the end of the year or face returning more than 2 billion euros of state aid, but Austria is fearful that rushed sales could hurt state finances.