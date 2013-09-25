FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian banks mostly well capitalised - cenbank
September 25, 2013 / 5:44 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian banks mostly well capitalised - cenbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Austrian banks are “well capitalised for the most part” despite some problems at individual lenders, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Responding to a Breakingviews column about the state of the banking sector, the Austrian National Bank noted that the sector’s Tier 1 capital ratio had improved by around 65 basis points in 2012 to 11.0 percent of risk-weighted assets.

“Comparable international banks have higher capital quotas, but also higher leverage,” it said in a statement, adding that stress tests the central bank carried out in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund had shown solid results for the overall banking system.

“As is known there are some individual banks that are in programmes specially agreed with the European Commission,” it added.

The highest-profile problem case is nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, whose sale may cost Austrian taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017 under a plan approved this month by the Commission. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
