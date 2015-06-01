UPDATE 1-Austria watchdog proposes higher risk buffers for big banks

* Erste, Raiffeisen, Bank Austria get 3 pct buffer

* New minimums to be phased in for Erste, Raiffeisen, Bank Austria

* Extra capital aims to safeguard financial stability (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - The minimum capital requirements for the biggest Austrian banks will rise by 3 percentage points from mid-2017 to cover systemic risks under plans put forward by the financial watchdog on Monday.

The new standard applies for lenders Erste Group, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its Raiffeisen Bank International unit, and UniCredit Bank Austria , the Financial Market Stability Board (FMSB) said.

The minimum capital requirements for smaller banks will rise by 1 percentage point from mid-2016, but the banks with the 3 percentage point target can phase them in until mid-2017, the FMSB said on its website.

They come atop the 8 percent common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratios agreed already for major Austrian lenders, it said.

Erste, Raiffeisen and Bank Austria had no immediate comment.

The proposals still need to be issued as a formal decree.

The FMSB, set up last year, has cited as major risks the above-average size of the domestic banking sector, its large exposure to emerging Europe, relatively low capital ratios, and limited capacity of owners to recapitalise banks in a crisis.

Systemic risk buffers should lead to a more adequate pricing of credit risk without adversely affecting the supply of credit, thus enhancing stability of the financial system, it says.

Big banks have complained that increasing regulatory burdens are hobbling their ability to lend at a time of sluggish economic growth.

Under the new Basel III global industry rules banks must have a CET1 capital ratio of at least 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets. Supervisors are already requiring the biggest lenders in Europe to have a ratio of at least 10 percent.

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich, Raiffeisen Holding Niederoesterreich-Wien, BAWAG PSK , Hypo Vorarlberg, Hypo Tirol, Landesbank Oberoestereich and Sberbank Europe were told to add a 1 percentage point buffer by the FMSB.

Erste Group reported a CET1 ratio of 10.2 percent under fully loaded Basel III standards at the end of March, while UniCredit unit Bank Austria reported a 10.2 percent ratio under transitional Basel III standards.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), reported a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 8.5 percent at the end of 2014.

RBI shares were down 1.7 percent at 13.76 euros at 1428 GMT, while Erste was down 0.9 percent at 28.18 percent. UniCredit shares fell 0.8 percent to 6.32 euros. They underperformed a flat European banking sector index. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber and Pravin Char)