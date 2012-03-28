Austria's Volksbank to cut capital in state bailout

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s ailing Volksbanken AG will cut its equity capital by around 70 and then top it up again with state aid next month as part of a previously announced bailout, it said.

It laid out its plans in an invitation to its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 26 published in Austria’s official bulletin on Wednesday.

Austria has said it aims to sell by 2017 the big minority stake in Volksbanken it will get by rescuing the ailing lender in a bailout partially funded by fellow banks.

The 62 regional banks that own a Volksbank majority are also injecting fresh funds, while minority shareholders DZ Bank Group , insurer Ergo and Raiffeisen Zentralbank will see their stakes diluted.

Nationalised lender KA Finanz also plans a similar capital cut and recapitalisation at its annual meeting a day earlier, it said in a separate announcement.

Austria faces a hit of up to 1 billion euros for the hole Greece’s debt restructuring punched in the state-owned “bad bank”, the lender said this month. (Reporting by Michael Shields)