UPDATE 2-Austrian banks need up to 8 bln euros of capital-cenbank

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - Austrian banks need to find as much as 8 billion euros ($10.3 billion) in fresh capital to meet minimum international standards by 2022, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

The sector’s biggest challenge is replacing 5.15 billion euros in state aid that lenders got as the global financial crisis raged but which will no longer count as core capital from 2017, it said in its latest financial stability report.

The capital need of 3 to 8 billion euros reflects the central bank’s initial estimate of what Austrian banks will require once new capital rules are gradually phased in in Europe from next year. In December it had seen a need of 8-13 billion euros over five years to meet the so-called Basel III rules.

Austrian banks including UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group are the biggest lenders in emerging markets in central and eastern Europe.

Stress tests conducted with the International Monetary Fund show solid results for the sector as a whole, even as some banks “remain conspicuous”, the report said, without naming them.

The highest profile problem bank is Hypo Alpe Adria , nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional repercussions and whose bailout is under review by the European Commission.

Erste is in far better shape and is set to repay 1.2 billion in state aid next month, financed in part by a 660 million euro share sale.

BAWAG PSK last month repaid 50 million of the 550 million euros in state aid it got, while Raiffeisen Bank International has said it is in no hurry to repay so-called participation capital with no voting rights.

Banks’ need for common equity - the hardest kind of capital - has declined to only around 1 billion euros, but supervisors and financial markets will expect them to comfortably exceed the minimums, the Austrian National Bank report added.

NO COMPLACENCY

The central bank’s twice-yearly snapshot gave a mixed picture of the capital strength of Austrian banks.

The sector’s aggregate tier-1 capital ratio rose from a 2008 low to 11.0 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) at the end of 2012 thanks to capital-raising measures and cuts in RWA.

But the combined tier-1 ratio of the top three Austrian banks lagged by 1.8 percentage points that of 12 peers active in the region, wider than the 1.0-point gap in 2009.

Leverage ratios - which measure banks’ capital against total lending rather than risk-weighted assets - showed the top three Austrian banks were, at 6 percent, clearly stronger than peers.

“By European comparison the banks are relatively good,” National Bank Director Andreas Ittner told reporters, although he noted there was no room for complacency as one-off factors such as hybrid debt buybacks helped boost 2012 profitability.

The report noted that financial markets had calmed in the first half of 2013 in the wake of monetary and fiscal policy measures. “Still, market confidence remains fragile and conditions diverge considerably among euro area countries,” it said.

Central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said markets had overinterpreted U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke’s comments about tapering off stimulus to the U.S. economy and that the ECB had calmed things last week by ruling out any prospects of higher interest rates for an extended period.