UPDATE 1-Austrian central bank urges lenders to bolster capital

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austrian banks should further raise their capital levels to protect themselves against their exposure to emerging markets, the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said on Friday, highlighting economic uncertainty in countries like Turkey and Russia.

Seeking to capitalise on higher rates of economic growth, many Austrian banks expanded into nearby emerging markets but were then hit by the financial crisis that began in 2008 and have since retrenched.

“Austrian banks are particularly vulnerable because of their significant exposure to CESEE,” the OeNB report said, referring to central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

“Given the higher uncertainty of future economic developments and fragile conditions in important markets like Russia and Turkey, risks deriving from banks’ exposure to CESEE could again take centre stage,” it added.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, the OeNB said the trend of improving capitalisation had slowed, calling on banks to start proactively preparing for stricter capital requirements that will come into effect in Austria.

“Banks should continue to strive for capital levels that are commensurate with their risk exposures,” the OeNB said in the report issued on Friday. “Compared to their (European) peers, bigger Austrian banks have a relatively low capitalisation and therefore need to build up capital further.”

The minimum capital requirements for the biggest Austrian banks will rise by 3 percentage points from mid-2017 under plans put forward by the financial watchdog in June.

That is on top of an 8 percent common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio requirement for those banks -- Erste Group, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its Raiffeisen Bank International unit, and UniCredit’s Bank Austria.

The Bank of England expects its banking sector to hold high-grade tier one equity capital of 13.5 percent of risk-weighted assets by 2019, up from 13 percent now.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and UniCredit are active in Russia. Bank Austria runs most of UniCredit’s business in central and eastern Europe, including Russia, but a contract keeping that business in Vienna runs out in March.

UniCredit is also present in Turkey with Yapi Kredi , which is owned by a joint venture between UniCredit and the Koc Group, according to Yapi Kredi’s website.

WATCHING FOR A BUBBLE

The OeNB listed disputes in Croatia and Poland over loans denominated in foreign currencies, a reference to Swiss franc mortgages, as another source of uncertainty.

“Austrian banks are also still confronted with legacy issues, mainly in the form of a large stock of NPLs in several CESEE countries,” it said, referring to non-performing loans.

Banks should not assume growth or interest rates will rise soon, it added.

“Banks and insurance undertakings should thoroughly review their business models, internal structures, branch networks and processes in order to increase their profitability and to be prepared for the possibility of a prolonged low growth and low interest rate environment,” the Austrian central bank said.

The OeNB also recommended setting up a legal framework to restrict lending in Austria in the event of a property bubble, for example instructing banks to only grant mortgages with a certain loan-to-value ratio.

OeNB staff said there was no such bubble yet but Governor Ewald Nowotny said the central bank was watching the property market closely.

“Right now we don’t see the need (to restrict lending),” Vice Governor Andreas Ittner said. “We’re saying now, please, we suggest that these instruments be created so that they can then be used if they are needed.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle)