Austria's finance watchdog orders 12 banks to raise capital buffer
December 22, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's finance watchdog orders 12 banks to raise capital buffer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Austria’s finance watchdog FMA on Tuesday said it ordered 12 Austrian banks to gradually raise their capital buffer by up to 2 percent of risk-weighted assets until the beginning of 2019.

Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International , Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich and UniCredit Bank Austria have the strictest requirements, starting with a raise of 0.25 percent as per Jan. 2016, which they will have to double every January until 2019.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
