a year ago
European bank payments to be deducted from Austrian bank levy -Schelling
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
July 5, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

European bank payments to be deducted from Austrian bank levy -Schelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 5 (Reuters) - Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday that the country's bank levy, a constant source of complaint for Austrian lenders since its introduction in 2011, will in future be reduced by amounts paid into European bank funds.

"The basic principle how to resolve (the bank levy) is not controversial. We have agreed on this. Now it's just about technical questions which we will clarify this week," Schelling told reporters.

"The basic principle is that we will change the bank levy so that those payments which are paid into European funds, meaning for deposit protection and the single resolution fund, will essentially (be) credited against the bank levy," he said.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
