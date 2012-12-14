FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian banks should boost capital buffers-cenbank
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

Austrian banks should boost capital buffers-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austrian banks should continue to strengthen their balance sheets to be able to withstand “high” risks in an uncertain economic environment, the central bank said on Friday.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, it cited as risks fallout from the European debt crisis, growing economic headwinds and a high but declining share of loans denominated in foreign currencies.

“Despite recent improvements, banks are still called upon to increase their capital buffers in order to be braced for these risks and other unforeseeable events,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.