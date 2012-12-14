Austrian banks should boost capital buffers-cenbank

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austrian banks should continue to strengthen their balance sheets to be able to withstand “high” risks in an uncertain economic environment, the central bank said on Friday.

In its semi-annual financial stability report, it cited as risks fallout from the European debt crisis, growing economic headwinds and a high but declining share of loans denominated in foreign currencies.

“Despite recent improvements, banks are still called upon to increase their capital buffers in order to be braced for these risks and other unforeseeable events,” it said in a statement.