Austrian banks need to boost capital strength-cenbank
July 8, 2013

Austrian banks need to boost capital strength-cenbank

VIENNA, July 8 (Reuters) - Austrian banks have raised their capital ratios but need to improve more in markets that remain fragile, the Austrian National Bank said on Monday in its semi-annual financial stability report.

“Continued efforts to strengthen the financial sector remain necessary to ensure a sustainable recovery,” said Governor Ewald Nowotny, who is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council.

The report said the most recent stress tests showed a “solid result” for the overall sector. “However, individual institutions remain conspicuous,” it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson)

