Austria watchdog proposes higher risk buffers for big banks
June 1, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Austria watchdog proposes higher risk buffers for big banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - Austria’s Financial Market Stability Board proposed on Monday raising minimum capital requirements for big banks including Erste Group, Raiffeisen Zentralbank and its Raiffeisen Bank International unit, and UniCredit Bank Austria by 3 percentage points.

The new rules to cover systemic risks would apply from mid-2016 but be phased in through mid-2017, the FMSB said on its website. They come on top of the 8 percent common equity tier 1 ratios agreed already for major Austrian lenders, it said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

