Austrian finance minister says in talks on changing bank tax

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday he was in talks with lenders on restructuring Austria’s bank tax, which banks complain burdens them in addition to Europe-wide charges.

“We are developing a new model,” Schelling said at a business conference. The chief executive of UniCredit’s Bank Austria said on Thursday the chances of what he called a reasonable arrangement for the tax were just above 50 percent. (Reporting By Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)