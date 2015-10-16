FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finance minister says in talks on changing bank tax
October 16, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian finance minister says in talks on changing bank tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday he was in talks with lenders on restructuring Austria’s bank tax, which banks complain burdens them in addition to Europe-wide charges.

“We are developing a new model,” Schelling said at a business conference. The chief executive of UniCredit’s Bank Austria said on Thursday the chances of what he called a reasonable arrangement for the tax were just above 50 percent. (Reporting By Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
