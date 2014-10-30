Moody's downgrades Austria's Volksbanken after stress test failure

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Thursday it was downgrading Austria’s Volksbanken AG, which has already announced it would wind itself down, following the bank’s failing a European Central Bank (ECB) stress test.

Moody’s has downgraded by two notches its rating for part-nationalised Volksbanken AG’s senior unsecured debt to B2 - speculative, or junk grade - from Ba3, placing it on review for further downgrade, it said.

Volksbanken failed the European banking stress test whose results were announced on Oct. 26. The Association of Volksbanks - which includes the regional banks that own a majority of flagship Volksbanken AG - faced a capital shortfall of 865 million euros ($1.09 billion) under the tests that used figures at end-2013 as the benchmark.

Before the result was announced, Volkbanken had said it was to be wound down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug.

“Moody’s believes that those banks... which failed to comply with one or more parts of the ECB’s review face challenges and varying degrees of uncertainty with regard to replenishing their capital [by own resources] within the six- to nine-month timeframe allowed by the ECB,” it said.

“Failure to remediate the shortfall could prompt supervisory intervention and bailing in of subordinated debt or even more radical restructuring measures, which could affect all creditors.”

Moody’s added that the recently announced restructuring of Volksbanken AG was also a factor contributing to the rating downgrade.

(1 US dollar = 0.7930 euro)