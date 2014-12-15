Austrian central bank sees bank profits in Russia suffering

VIENNA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Austrian banks that have used Russia as a major profit centre face more problems in future given the political and economic situation, the central bank said on Monday.

“Russia was until now a strong earnings driver given very high credit quality (but) the current situation with sanctions, recession (and) a drop in oil prices does not of course point to an improvement but rather a worsening,” central bank supervisory official Philip Reading told a news conference.

He did not name any banks but Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit Bank Austria rely heavily on Russia for profits. (Reporting by Michael Shields, diting by Shadia Nasralla)