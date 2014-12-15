Austrian central banker expects Austrian banks to stay in Russia

VIENNA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny expects Austrian lenders to stay in Russia as an “element of stability” despite stormy political and economic conditions there, he said on Monday. Banks such as Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria are active there.

Nowotny told reporters Austrian banks have over years built a reputation in Russia for staying the course through crises. “I assume that also now when there are difficult times that Austrian banks are prepared to stay on board and prove themselves to be an element of stability. As far as Ukraine goes, that is of course a much more difficult question.”

Asked about media reports that officials in Europe and the United States were scrutinising a bond deal arranged for a local borrower by Raiffeisen’s Russian unit to see if it may have violated Western sanctions, Nowotny said he was unaware of this and cautioned that such stories were subject to political spin. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Editing by Michael Shields)