Austria's cabinet still negotiating reducing bank tax -Chancellor spokesman

VIENNA, July 12 (Reuters) - Austria's coalition government has not yet reached an agreement on a reduction of the country's banking tax, a spokesman for Chancellor Christian Kern said on Tuesday, denying an ORF report.

The negotiations at governmental level were still ongoing, the spokesman said.

The public broadcaster said, without citing sources, that the government had agreed on cutting the country's banking tax to around 100 million euros ($111 million) annually from around 550 million.