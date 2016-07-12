Austrian government agrees reduction of bank tax

VIENNA, July 12 (Reuters) - Austria's coalition government reached an agreement on reducing the country's bank tax to 100 million euros ($111 million)annually from 2017 from currently around 550 million, Chancellor Christian Kern said on Tuesday.

Austria's banks will have to make a collective 1 billion euro one-off payment to the state to finance investment into education, research and development in exchange for the reduction of the levy, Kern said. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)