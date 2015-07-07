FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bavaria hopes to finalise settlement with Austria on Heta by October
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Bavaria hopes to finalise settlement with Austria on Heta by October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Bavaria hopes to finalize a comprehensive settlement of multiple court cases relating to Austrian “bad bank” Heta by October, Finance Minister Markus Soeder said on Tuesday.

He added that even if Bavaria would have won all law suits with respect to Heta, it would unlikely have gotten more than the 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion) that Austria is now offering.

Bavaria has claims of 2.4 billion euros resulting from the acquisition of the then Hypo Alpe Adria by Bavarian bank BayernLB in 2007, Soeder said.

Ever since Hypo Alpe Adria’s nationalisation by Austria in 2009, BayernLB had said that its remaining money in the bank was a loan which needed repayment, while Austria had argued the money should be seen as loss-absorbing equity. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.