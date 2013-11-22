FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's BAWAG bank in talks to sell landmark HQ
November 22, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Austria's BAWAG bank in talks to sell landmark HQ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK is in talks to sell its landmark headquarters building, it said in a statement on Friday.

The 1906 building in central Vienna, designed by architect Otto Wagner, has an estimated value of 150 million euros ($202 million), according to Austrian media reports.

BAWAG, which is majority-owned by Cerberus Capital Management, said in a statement: “Bawag continually examines possibilities to optimise the capital allocation of its non-strategic property values.”

“This includes among other things the evaluation of a possible sale of its headquarters building to a property investor. The bank is in talks with several interested investors about this.”

The website of Austria’s competition authority showed that it received notification this week from Senora Immobilien, a company controlled by investor Rene Benko, of an interest to buy the building.

BAWAG is one of six Austrian banks that will come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank next year. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

